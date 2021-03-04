ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
ASC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.16%)
ASL 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4%)
AVN 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.14%)
BOP 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
BYCO 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.18%)
DGKC 132.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-3.86%)
EPCL 50.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.94%)
FCCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.8%)
FFBL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.13%)
FFL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.33%)
HASCOL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.12%)
HUBC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.93%)
JSCL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-6.62%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.13%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.1%)
LOTCHEM 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
MLCF 45.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.59%)
PAEL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.18%)
PIBTL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.03%)
POWER 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.14%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.4%)
PRL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.37%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-5.37%)
TRG 143.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.11%)
UNITY 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.52%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.58%)
BR100 4,888 Decreased By ▼ -127.55 (-2.54%)
BR30 25,276 Decreased By ▼ -854.04 (-3.27%)
KSE100 45,279 Decreased By ▼ -879.27 (-1.9%)
KSE30 18,898 Decreased By ▼ -409.3 (-2.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold rises as easing bond yields offset firm dollar

  • Powell's comments at virtual Jobs Summit awaited.
  • US Senate delays debate on $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.
  • Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,719.67 per ounce.
Reuters 04 Mar 2021

Gold rose on Thursday, buoyed by lower US Treasury yields, but a firm dollar limited bullion's advance and kept it near a nine-month low.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,719.67 per ounce at 1228 GMT, having dropped on Wednesday to its lowest since June 9 at $1,701.40. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,717.70.

The US dollar climbed 0.2% against key rivals, making gold more expensive for investors holding other currencies.

US Treasury yields inched down, but were still at elevated levels, while Germany's 10-year yield also eased.

"You have two conflicting forces," Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig said.

"However, it is still not an environment, currently, which would argue to be overweight in the precious metals," and rather than overall (yield) levels, it's more the change in bond yields that would impact gold prices, Fertig added.

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation which could result from massive economic stimulus measures, but that status has been threatened by higher bond yields, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Investors awaited any remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the rapid rise in yields and clues on policy outlook when he speaks at a virtual Wall Street Journal Jobs Summit at 1705 GMT.

The market will need more than "jawboning" if the Fed is serious about keeping interest rates low and the yield curve would continue to steepen in the absence of that, which is negative for gold, said Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank.

Meanwhile, the US Senate delayed a debate on a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill until at least Thursday.

Silver was steady at $26.09 per ounce, while palladium slipped 0.1% to $2,350.68. Platinum fell 0.5% to $1,160.98 per ounce.

Gold Gold Prices Gold stocks gold export gold producer Gold futures

Gold rises as easing bond yields offset firm dollar

PM Khan urges global bodies to provide 'fiscal space' to developing countries

PM nominates Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate chairmanship

Senate results: ECP takes notice of federal ministers' allegations

PM to seek vote of confidence from National Assembly on March 6

US will continue to work closely with the Pakistani authorities on shared interests: US State Department

PSX benchmark Index bleeds after ‘shocking’ upset at Senate Elections

IHC orders removal of former DG ISI Durrani's name from ECL

UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup

Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength

Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters