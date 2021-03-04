Opposition's talks about vote of no confidence, a misconception: Shahzad

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar has termed the opposition's talks about vote of no confidence against the ruling party as their misconception.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only political leader who took strict action against the parliamentarians of his own party for using malpractices during the last senate elections.

He said malpractices played pivotal role in victory of Yousaf Raza Gillani in the Senate elections as the whole nation witnessed the video of his son.