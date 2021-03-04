IHC orders removal of ex-ISI chief’s name from ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered removal of the name of former Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen (r) Asad Durrani' from the Exit Control List (ECL), holding that there was “no basis” for it.

The IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah ordered this while hearing a petition filed by Asad Durrani seeking removal of his name from the ECL.

Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar, who was not present at the start of the hearing, was asked by the judge to appear in the court.

The Chief Justice Athar Minallah observed that the court had “examined all records”, according to which there was no inquiry underway against Asad Durrani when his name was placed on the ECL in 2018. He noted that like all citizens, this retired three-star general also has rights.

On a letter written by the Military Intelligence (MI) to the interior ministry, the name of Asd Durrani was placed on ECL in May 2018. Asad Durrani challenged the move in the IHC in 2019.