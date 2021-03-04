PTI nominates Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate chairmanship

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Sadiq Sanjrani as the PTI's candidate for the slot of Chairman Senate.

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday. It was attended by the senior PTI leadership and the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

The development regarding the nomination of Sadiq Sanjrani for the slot of Chairman Senate was also confirmed, in a tweet, by Information Minister Shibli Faraz.