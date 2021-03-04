Pakistan
PTI nominates Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate chairmanship
- The development regarding the nomination of Sadiq Sanjrani for the slot of Chairman Senate was also confirmed by Information Minister.
04 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Sadiq Sanjrani as the PTI's candidate for the slot of Chairman Senate.
The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday. It was attended by the senior PTI leadership and the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.
The development regarding the nomination of Sadiq Sanjrani for the slot of Chairman Senate was also confirmed, in a tweet, by Information Minister Shibli Faraz.
Senate election: PM Imran questions ECP’s responsibility, transparency
PTI nominates Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate chairmanship
PM Khan urges global bodies to provide 'fiscal space' to developing countries
PM nominates Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate chairmanship
Senate results: ECP takes notice of federal ministers' allegations
PM to seek vote of confidence from National Assembly on March 6
US will continue to work closely with the Pakistani authorities on shared interests: US State Department
PSX benchmark Index bleeds after ‘shocking’ upset at Senate Elections
IHC orders removal of former DG ISI Durrani's name from ECL
UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup
Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength
Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR
Read more stories
Comments