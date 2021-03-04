Markets
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala unit tightens guidance two-tranche bonds
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala has tightened guidance for two-tranche euro-denominated bonds comprising six- and 13-year paper after receiving over 2 billion euros ($2.41 billion) in combined orders, a document showed on Thursday.
It tightened guidance for the six-year bonds to 70-75 basis points (bps) from around 85 bps, and for the 13-year tranche it tightened to 90-95 bps from between 105 and 110 bps, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.
The deal is expected to launch later on Thursday.
