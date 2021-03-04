Rupee loses 2 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee declined by two paisas against the United States dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs157.15 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs157.13.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs157.1 and Rs158.9 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 50 paisas and closed at Rs189.24 against the last day’s trading of Rs189.74, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.46, whereas a decrease of 45 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs219.04 as compared to its last closing of Rs219.49.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by one paisa each to close at Rs 42.78 and Rs 41.89 respectively.