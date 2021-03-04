Met office forecasts extended summer in Pakistan this year

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast an extended summer in the country this year.

As per the Met office, the expected temperatures may soar to new levels with Maximum temperature in March could reach to 37 degree Celsius. The temperature would likely to start increasing from the mid of March.

Moreover, soaring heat index is a serious threat to health in southern Punjab, almost all parts of Sindh, southeastern Balochistan extending up to coast and plains of northeastern Balochistan during summer.

The summer has prolonged while winters have become short in the country.