Court adjourns hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case till 11th

  • The court had indicted Hamza and his father former chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif in the case.
APP 04 Mar 2021

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till March 11.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein Hamza Shehbaz appeared and got his attendance marked.

The court questioned jail authorities whether Shehbaz Sharif came back from Islamabad.

To this, a deputy superintendent jail submitted medical reports of Shehbaz Sharif and stated that Shehbaz Sharif came back from Islamabad at 3.00am. He submitted that Shehbaz Sharif was experiencing back pain and having difficulty in movement. He submitted that the jail doctor had advised him rest and pleaded with the court to exempt Shehbaz Sharif from personal appearance.

Shehbaz's counsel Advocate Amjad Pervaiz also stated that a medical board had also advised rest to his client and pleaded with the court to exempt him from personal appearance.

Subsequently, the court granted one-time exemption from personal appearance to Shehbaz Sharif and summoned prosecution witnesses on the next date of hearing, March 11.

The court also asked Hamza Shehbaz to restrain party workers from raising slogans inside the court premises, adding that it was not an appropriate inside the court premises and it also caused disturbance in court work.

The court had indicted Hamza and his father former chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif in the case.

As per reference, NAB has accused Shehbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Shahbaz Sharif, allegedly approved an amount of Rs 210 million for the construction of the drain to benefit the mills. Hamza has been charged in the case for being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

Meanwhile, another accountability court adjourned hearing of assets beyond means and money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family till March 10.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hasasan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Hamza Shehbaz also appeared and got his attendance marked.

