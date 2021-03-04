Business & Finance
Polish advertisement tax could cost Allegro $7.9mn a year, says CFO
- Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has proposed such a tax to help to raise funds for healthcare and culture, both hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- On the advertising side, if that law was to come in, we've estimated it is about 30 mln zl annually to pay that tax.
04 Mar 2021
WARSAW: Poland's Allegro estimates costs related to a potential advertising tax at 30 million zlotys ($7.9 million) a year, the company's finance chief said on Thursday.
Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has proposed such a tax to help to raise funds for healthcare and culture, both hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan sparked strong protests from many private media companies.
"On the advertising side, if that law was to come in, we've estimated it is about 30 mln zl annually to pay that tax," Jon Eastick said on an analysts call after fourth-quarter results.
