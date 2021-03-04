ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
ASC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.16%)
ASL 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4%)
AVN 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.14%)
BOP 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
BYCO 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.18%)
DGKC 132.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-3.86%)
EPCL 50.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.94%)
FCCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.8%)
FFBL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.13%)
FFL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.33%)
HASCOL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.12%)
HUBC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.93%)
JSCL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-6.62%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.13%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.1%)
LOTCHEM 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
MLCF 45.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.59%)
PAEL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.18%)
PIBTL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.03%)
POWER 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.14%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.4%)
PRL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.37%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-5.37%)
TRG 143.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.11%)
UNITY 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.52%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.58%)
BR100 4,888 Decreased By ▼ -127.55 (-2.54%)
BR30 25,276 Decreased By ▼ -854.04 (-3.27%)
KSE100 45,279 Decreased By ▼ -879.27 (-1.9%)
KSE30 18,898 Decreased By ▼ -409.3 (-2.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI emerges as single largest party in Senate: Murad Saeed

  • He said, the government of Sindh shall have to explain its position on the video of buying votes and misusing the public funds.
APP 04 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Thursday said that PTI emerged as single largest party in the Senate election.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is only leader standing against corrupt political practices and struggling to bring transparency in country's electoral process.

He said as compare to opposition's dirty politics, Prime Minister Imran Khan's took a principle stand on high moral grounds to take a vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

Prime Minister Imran Khan decided on high moral grounds to take fresh vote of confidence from the National Assembly whereas PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif escaped to England, said the minister adding entire opposition is a creation of dictatorship.

Murad Saeed further said that opposition is celebrating victory on the general seat in Senate election which they won with the spending of ill gotten money belong to the poor people of Pakistan.

Instead of denouncing the corruption, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's and PML-N Leaderships are taking pride in such corrupt practices, said Murad adding that the opposition tried to blackmail the government on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) legislation and pressurized for National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) in corruption cases against them.

He said, the government of Sindh shall have to explain its position on the video of buying votes and misusing the public funds.

Murad Saeed said that the corrupt elements will be held accountable at all costs. He said the credit goes to the government for strengthening the institutions and bringing transparency in the elections.

Murad Saeed PTI Senate election

PTI emerges as single largest party in Senate: Murad Saeed

PM nominates Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate chairmanship

Senate results: ECP takes notice of federal ministers' allegations

PM to seek vote of confidence from National Assembly on March 6

US will continue to work closely with the Pakistani authorities on shared interests: US State Department

PSX benchmark Index bleeds after ‘shocking’ upset at Senate Elections

IHC orders removal of former DG ISI Durrani's name from ECL

UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup

Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength

Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR

PM to seek vote of confidence from parliament after Senate defeat

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters