Imran Khan has been rejected by his own MNAs, allies: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been rejected by his own MNAs and allies.

Addressing to media in Islamabad, the PPP chairman said, “You have lost the confidence of the National Assembly of Pakistan.”

“We have proven that your members don’t trust you. The House does not support you,” he added.

Taking a dig at PM Imran, Bilawal said that the premier said that he will dissolve the assemblies and hold fresh elections if the opposition wins the Senate elections.

“But Imran Khan never keeps his promises and now he has come up with a new tactic,” said Bilawal.

"You will not be able to escape. We will not give you an NRO. And we will not spare you," he added.

The PPP chairman said that the Opposition will carry on its fight against the government and will continue to expose its [wrongdoing], adding that "no one would be able to save the PTI-led government now."

He also claimed that he knows each and every MNA as well as the votes that were cast against him.

"I know which MNAs voted against the government because their conscience told them to do so," Bilawal said. "I also know who voted against the government out of spite for Imran Khan and Hafeez Sheikh."