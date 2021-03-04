Pakistan
KP CM felicitates successful senators of PTI
- He said PTI will continue its struggle for ensuring transparency in elections as we have greatly defeated the vote purchasers in Senate Elections.
04 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has felicitated the successful senators of PTI.
In a statement in Peshawar on Thursday, he hoped that the elected senators will play their positive role to bring meaningful legislation to strengthen democracy and ensure supremacy of the constitution.
