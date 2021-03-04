World
Iran giving encouraging signs about resuming nuclear diplomacy
PARIS: Iran has given encouraging signs over the last few days about resuming nuclear diplomacy and opening informal talks, a French diplomatic source said on Thursday.
The source added that European powers Britain, France and Germany have decided to pause the submission of a resolution critical of Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency in order to give diplomacy a chance and not harm the prospects of an informal nuclear meeting.
