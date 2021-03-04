Mild winter dramatically improves condition of Russian winter grains

MOSCOW: A mild Russian winter has dramatically improved the condition of winter grain sowings, which were previously hit by a dry autumn, weather forecaster Hydrometcentre said on Thursday, signalling brighter prospects for the country's 2021 crop.

The portion of winter grain sowings in poor condition was at a 7-year high of about 22% in early December as farmers in one of the world's largest wheat exporters planted in dry soil.

Among sown winter grains, 7-9% are currently in bad condition, compared with 4% a year ago, Roman Vilfand, head of science at Hydrometcentre told an online briefing in Moscow.

"One can breathe freely now. The situation has significantly improved," he said, adding that it was rare for winter to improve, rather than worsen, the condition of the grain crop in Russia.

Russian farmers have planted winter grains for the 2021 crop on 100.6% of the originally planned area, or some 19.3 million hectares, up 1.1 million hectares from a year ago.