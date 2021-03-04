ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

  • At least 115,130,940 cases of coronavirus have been registered.
AFP 04 Mar 2021

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,560,789 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday.

At least 115,130,940 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Wednesday, 11,689 new deaths and 432,374 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 2,608 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,910 and Mexico with 857.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 519,064 deaths from 28,780,950 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 259,271 deaths from 10,718,630 cases, Mexico with 188,044 deaths from 2,104,987 cases, India with 157,435 deaths from 11,156,923 cases, and the United Kingdom with 123,783 deaths from 4,194,785 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Czech Republic with 197 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 191, Slovenia 186, United Kingdom 182 and Montenegro 164.

Europe overall has 863,705 deaths from 38,040,911 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 687,187 deaths from 21,647,355 infections, and the United States and Canada 541,148 deaths from 29,655,445 cases.

Asia has reported 258,095 deaths from 16,235,983 cases, the Middle East 105,039 deaths from 5,593,336 cases, Africa 104,664 deaths from 3,925,433 cases, and Oceania 951 deaths from 32,481 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

