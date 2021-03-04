ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
Newly elected Senate members to take oath on March 12

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Sadiq Sanjrani as the PTI's candidate the Chairman Senate posts.
  • Senate elections were held on March 3.
BR Web Desk Updated 04 Mar 2021

The newly elected members of the Senate will take oath on March 12, the Senate Secretariat announced on Thursday. The tenure of the retiring senators ends March 11.

As per the statement issued by the Secretariat, the ceremony will be held in the morning, while the election for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman will be held the same afternoon.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Sadiq Sanjrani as the PTI's candidate the Chairman Senate posts. The development was confirmed by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz in a tweet on Thursday.

The highly anticipated Senate elections were held in Pakistan a day earlier.

Former premier Yusuf Raza Gilani pulled a shock victory over the PTI's Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the Senate polls.

Pakistan Imran Khan Senate elections Oath taking ceremony Senate candidates Senate Secretariat

