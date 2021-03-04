ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
PM to seek vote of confidence from National Assembly on March 6

  • The decision comes a day after Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani won the Senate seat from Islamabad, defeating PTI's Hafeez Sheikh
  • The move aims to counter the opposition’s ability to challenge the legitimacy of Imran Khan's government
Fahad Zulfikar 04 Mar 2021

(Karachi) In a bid to counter the opposition’s ability to challenge the legitimacy of Imran Khan's government following the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) defeat from the federal capital in the Senate elections, the prime minister has decided to seek a vote of confidence in the National Assembly on March 6 (Saturday).

The decision comes a day after Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani won the Senate seat from Islamabad, defeating PTI's Hafeez Sheikh. Gilani secured 169 votes, while his opponent Sheikh got 164 Senate votes. However, seven votes were rejected in a one-on-one contest.

Following the results, Qureshi flanked by other government ministers, including Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar addressed a presser. He said the ECP had failed in conducting transparent elections. Qureshi further said that the results at the Centre vindicated the PTI’s stance of holding the Senate polls through an open ballot.

"In my opinion, today is a sad day for democracy. Those who claimed to be the torchbearers of democracy have killed the principles of democracy,” the foreign minister said.

He continued that the PM had taken the decision to seek a vote of confidence with a view to making it clear as to who is standing with Khan’s ideology and who is not.

