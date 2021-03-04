South Korea's MFG tenders for up to 140,000 tonnes corn

HAMBURG: South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 140,000 tonnes of animal feed corn, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is March 4, they said.

The corn was sought for arrival in South Korea in two consignments of up to 70,000 tonnes.

Shipment of the first consignment for arrival around July 30 was sought between June 26 and July 15 if sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, between June 6 and June 25 if sourced from the US Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, June 1-20 if from South America or June 11-June 30 if from South Africa.

The MFG also asked traders for offers for a second 70,000 tonne consignment for arrival around July 30 sourced from only two origins, either from South America June 1-20 or from South Africa between June 11 and June 30.

In its last reported tender on Feb. 17, the MFG purchased 69,000 tonnes at $295.40 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.