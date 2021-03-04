ANL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.48%)
ASC 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.44%)
ASL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.96%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.66%)
BOP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.2%)
DGKC 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.20 (-3.78%)
EPCL 50.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.04%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.4%)
FFBL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.97%)
FFL 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.38%)
HASCOL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.3%)
HUBC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.01%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.93%)
JSCL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-5.62%)
KAPCO 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.5%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.1%)
LOTCHEM 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.96%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.21%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.02%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.49%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.4%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.1%)
PTC 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-5.14%)
TRG 144.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-2.2%)
UNITY 30.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.33%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.26%)
BR100 4,907 Decreased By ▼ -109.11 (-2.18%)
BR30 25,377 Decreased By ▼ -753.73 (-2.88%)
KSE100 45,476 Decreased By ▼ -681.91 (-1.48%)
KSE30 18,979 Decreased By ▼ -328.51 (-1.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Honda to sell limited batch of level 3 self-driving cars

  • The limited edition Legend will be sold from Friday in Japan at a retail price of 11 million yen ($103,000), Honda said.
Reuters 04 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Honda Motor Co Ltd on Thursday said it will sell a limited batch of its flagship Legend sedan equipped with level 3 autonomous driving technology that enables vehicles to navigate congested highways.

When the level 3 "Traffic Jam Pilot" is activated, a driver can watch movies or use the navigation on the screen, helping to mitigate fatigue and stress when driving in a traffic jam, Honda said in a statement.

The Japanese automaker's plan to sell 100 of the vehicles with the advanced technology would represent a significant step towards its goal of being the first company to mass produce a car with level 3 technology.

The Legend's "Traffic Jam Pilot" system can control acceleration, braking and steering under certain conditions.

It can also alert the driver to respond when handing over the control, such as vibration on the driver's seatbelt, Honda said.

And if the driver continues to be unresponsive, the system will assist with an emergency stop by decelerating and stopping the vehicle while alerting surrounding cars with hazard lights and the horn, it added.

The announcement comes after the Japanese government awarded a safety certification to Honda's "Traffic Jam Pilot" in November.

Global automakers and tech companies, including Google parent Alphabet Inc's Waymo and Tesla Inc, have been investing heavily in autonomous driving.

Yet even as the technology advances, regulations on autonomous driving differ from country to country. Audi unveiled an A8 sedan with level 3 technology in 2017 but regulatory hurdles have prevented it from being widely introduced.

The limited edition Legend will be sold from Friday in Japan at a retail price of 11 million yen ($103,000), Honda said.

The automaker has no plans to increase production or sales of a level 3-equipped Legend for now, its operating officer told reporters on Thursday.

Google Alphabet Honda Motor Co Ltd Traffic Jam Pilot Waymo Global automakers

Honda to sell limited batch of level 3 self-driving cars

US will continue to work closely with the Pakistani authorities on shared interests: US State Department

PSX benchmark Index bleeds after ‘shocking’ upset at Senate Elections

IHC orders removal of former DG ISI Durrani's name from ECL

UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup

Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength

Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR

PM to seek vote of confidence from parliament after Senate defeat

PM Khan to open 14th ECO Summit virtually today

Hafeez humbled by Gilani: rejected votes exceed victory margin

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters