ANL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.48%)
ASC 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.44%)
ASL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.96%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.66%)
BOP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.2%)
DGKC 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.20 (-3.78%)
EPCL 50.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.04%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.4%)
FFBL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.97%)
FFL 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.38%)
HASCOL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.3%)
HUBC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.01%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.93%)
JSCL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-5.62%)
KAPCO 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.5%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.1%)
LOTCHEM 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.96%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.21%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.02%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.49%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.4%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.1%)
PTC 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-5.14%)
TRG 144.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-2.2%)
UNITY 30.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.33%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.26%)
BR100 4,907 Decreased By ▼ -109.11 (-2.18%)
BR30 25,377 Decreased By ▼ -753.73 (-2.88%)
KSE100 45,476 Decreased By ▼ -681.91 (-1.48%)
KSE30 18,979 Decreased By ▼ -328.51 (-1.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan, Norway discuss Trade & Investment

  • The Foreign Minister of Norway appreciated the role of Government of Pakistan in facilitating the signing of solar power project between Scatec and Nizam Energy.
Ali Ahmed 04 Mar 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a telephone call with his Norwegian counterpart Ine Eriksen Soreide on Thursday held discussions on enhancing cooperation in diverse sectors such as trade, investment and clean energy.

As per details, during a telephone call between the two Foreign Ministers that was part of the regular high-level exchanges between the two sides, FM Qureshi appreciated the growing business relations between Pakistan and Norway and expressed satisfaction at Norwegian investment in Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister of Norway appreciated the role of Government of Pakistan in facilitating the signing of solar power project between Scatec and Nizam Energy.

She also lauded the constructive role of Norwegians of Pakistani origin in the economic development of Norway.

On Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that there was no military solution to the conflict.

He briefed his Norwegian counterpart on Pakistan’s positive contribution to the Afghan peace process and expressed the hope that the Afghan leaders would seize this historic opportunity to secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

FM Qureshi said that Pakistan highly values its relations with Norway which is home to one of the largest Pakistani diasporas in Europe.

Pakistan Trade Norway

Pakistan, Norway discuss Trade & Investment

US will continue to work closely with the Pakistani authorities on shared interests: US State Department

PSX benchmark Index bleeds after ‘shocking’ upset at Senate Elections

IHC orders removal of former DG ISI Durrani's name from ECL

UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup

Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength

Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR

PM to seek vote of confidence from parliament after Senate defeat

PM Khan to open 14th ECO Summit virtually today

Hafeez humbled by Gilani: rejected votes exceed victory margin

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters