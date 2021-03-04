ANL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.48%)
US will continue to work closely with the Pakistani authorities on shared interests: US State Department

  • US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that the US has important relations with Pakistan.
  • As the State Department, we continue to follow developments in Jammu and Kashmir closely. Our policy when it comes to – when it comes to it has not changed, the spokesperson said.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 04 Mar 2021

The US has said that its policy towards Kashmir has not changed and it is closely following the developments in Indian Illegally-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"As a government, certainly as the State Department, we continue to follow developments in Jammu and Kashmir closely. Our policy when it comes to – when it comes to it has not changed," US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday.

He further said that the US 'welcome steps to return the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir to full economic and political normalcy consistent with India’s democratic values'.

When asked about Joe Biden administration’s foreign policy towards Pakistan, the spokesperson replied that the US has important relations with the country.

"Look, I think the point we would want to make is that United States has important relationships with India, as I said, but also with Pakistan. These relationships stand on their own in our view. They are not a zero-sum proposition when it comes to U.S. foreign policy. We are – we have productive, constructive relations, and productive and constructive relationships with one does not detract from the relationship we have at the other. It does not come at the expense at the relationship we have with the other," Price said.

He further said that the US and Pakistan have important shared interests in the region, adding that the US will continue to work closely with the Pakistani authorities on those shared interests.

