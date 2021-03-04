ANL 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.63%)
Business & Finance

PM Khan expresses concern over alarming decline in cotton production

  • The advisor informed that the Prime Minister has instructed to take necessary measures, including cross-border trade of cotton yarn, to keep the momentum of value-added exports.
Ali Ahmed 04 Mar 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed concern over the alarming decline in cotton production in the country.

“A meeting was held with the Prime Minister Imran Khan today. He showed his concern on shortage & escalating cotton yarn prices,” said Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood in a tweet post.

The advisor informed that the Prime Minister has instructed to take necessary measures, including cross-border trade of cotton yarn, to keep the momentum of value-added exports.

The cotton production in the country witnessed an alarming decline of 34.18 percent shortfall as compared to the corresponding period of 2020 when arrivals comprised over 8.5 million bales.

According to the statistics released by Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association till March 1, on Wednesday exactly 5,631,191 bales underwent the ginning process i.e. conversion to bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 3.5 million or 3,501,580 bales, while Sindh generated just over 2.1 million or 2,136,169 bales.

Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 3.5 million or 3,501,580 bales which is 1.5 million bales less as compared to the last year's production of more than 5 million bales. Cotton arrivals in Sindh have recorded 2.1 million or 2,136,169 bales which is 38.52 percent less as compared to the last year’s production of more than 3.4 million bales.

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association cotton production

