Markets
Hong Kong stocks sharply lower at break
- The Hang Seng Index sank 2.55 percent, or 762.12 points, to 29,118.30.
04 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks tumbled more than two percent in the morning session Thursday, in line with a global sell-off fuelled by worries that the expected economic recovery will fan inflation and lead to a hike in interest rates.
The Hang Seng Index sank 2.55 percent, or 762.12 points, to 29,118.30.
US will continue to work closely with the Pakistani authorities on shared interests: US State Department
Hong Kong stocks sharply lower at break
PSX benchmark Index bleeds after ‘shocking’ upset at Senate Elections
UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup
Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength
Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR
PM to seek vote of confidence from parliament after Senate defeat
PM Khan to open 14th ECO Summit virtually today
Hafeez humbled by Gilani: rejected votes exceed victory margin
Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah
US private payrolls rise modestly, worker shortages emerging
In upset for PTI, PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani wins Senate seat from Islamabad
Read more stories
Comments