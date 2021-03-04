ANL 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.63%)
ASC 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.91%)
ASL 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.66%)
BOP 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
BYCO 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.91%)
DGKC 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-3.27%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-3.33%)
FCCL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-4.17%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.14%)
HASCOL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.21%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.25%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-5.07%)
JSCL 25.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.58%)
KAPCO 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.38%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.61%)
LOTCHEM 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.32%)
PAEL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.96%)
PIBTL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
POWER 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.21%)
PPL 89.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.43%)
PRL 26.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.32%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-4.57%)
TRG 143.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-2.98%)
UNITY 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.17%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.92%)
BR100 4,891 Decreased By ▼ -125.12 (-2.49%)
BR30 25,280 Decreased By ▼ -850.1 (-3.25%)
KSE100 45,367 Decreased By ▼ -791.3 (-1.71%)
KSE30 18,901 Decreased By ▼ -407.07 (-2.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

OPEC+ set to boost oil output as demand, prices rebound

  • The world's second-largest crude producer after the United States, Russia "leans for caution", Schieldrop explained, while number three, Saudi Arabia, "defends the increase in supply".
AFP 04 Mar 2021

LONDON: Members of the OPEC group of oil producers and allies are expected to raise output in a meeting Thursday, in response to a rebound in demand and prices.

While the so-called OPEC+ group is often at loggerheads over how much oil to pump to the market, a sudden plunge in prices triggered by the coronavirus pandemic led members to agree on a dramatic cut in output to underpin prices.

Now that vaccination campaigns are underway and demand from China, the world's largest oil importer, has bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, the success of the meeting on Thursday will hinge on whether heavyweights Russia and Saudi Arabia can agree on a way forward.

"There is within the alliance a major difference of opinion on the capacity of the oil market to absorb new volumes" of crude, said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB research group.

The world's second-largest crude producer after the United States, Russia "leans for caution", Schieldrop explained, while number three, Saudi Arabia, "defends the increase in supply".

On the sidelines of a technical meeting Tuesday, the head of OPEC, Mohammed Barkindo, pushed for middle ground when he said the cartel must emphasise "cautious optimism" given persistent risks from the pandemic.

OPEC coronavirus pandemic Mohammed Barkindo Bjarne Schieldrop

OPEC+ set to boost oil output as demand, prices rebound

PSX benchmark Index bleeds after ‘shocking’ upset at Senate Elections

UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup

Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength

Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR

PM to seek vote of confidence from parliament after Senate defeat

PM Khan to open 14th ECO Summit virtually today

Hafeez humbled by Gilani: rejected votes exceed victory margin

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

US private payrolls rise modestly, worker shortages emerging

In upset for PTI, PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani wins Senate seat from Islamabad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters