SpaceX rocket explodes on ground after seemingly good flight
04 Mar 2021
WASHINGTON: An unmanned SpaceX rocket exploded on the ground Wednesday after carrying out what had seemed to be a successful flight and landing.
It was the third straight flub involving the prototype of the Starship rocket, which SpaceX hopes one day to send to Mars. The last two test flights ended in crashes.
As seen on SpaceX video, this time the rocket appeared to have landed properly after its flight, although flames were coming out at the bottom and crews were trying to put them out.
The rocket exploded a few minutes later. It was thrown into the air and crashed back to the ground.
