Yankees manager Boone receiving pacemaker, taking medical leave

  • Boone, 47, had surgery in March of 2009 to replace an aortic valve.
AFP 04 Mar 2021

MIAMI: New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was having surgery to receive a pacemaker on Wednesday and will take medical leave, the Major League Baseball team said.

Boone, who had open heart surgery in 2009, said in a statement he had been experiencing lightheadedness, low energy and shortness of breath over the past six to eight weeks and had been diagnosed with a low heart rate.

However, Boone said he expects to be back at work he said he expects to return to work "in the next several days".

The announcement came hours before the Yankees were scheduled to play the Toronto Blue Jays in their fourth spring training exhibition game in Florida.

The Yankees are due to play the first game of the regular season against the Blue Jays on April 1.

Boone said the doctors he'd consulted "are confident that today's surgery will allow me to resume all of my usual professional and personal activities and afford me a positive long-term health prognosis without having to change anything about my way of life."

Boone, 47, had surgery in March of 2009 to replace an aortic valve.

"The thoughts of the entire organization are with Aaron and his family as he undergoes this procedure and takes the time he needs to properly heal," Yankees managing partner Hal Steinbrenner said in a statement. "Our only priority at this time is Aaron's health and well-being, and we will support him in every way throughout his recovery."

Florida heart surgery New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees Aaron Boone Boone

