ANL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.91%)
ASL 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.66%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.85%)
BYCO 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.62%)
DGKC 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-3.27%)
EPCL 50.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.04%)
FCCL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-4.17%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.14%)
HASCOL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.49%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.25%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.93%)
JSCL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.38%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.37%)
LOTCHEM 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.34%)
PAEL 36.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.07%)
PIBTL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.36%)
POWER 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.21%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.29%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.1%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.46%)
TRG 143.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.91%)
UNITY 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.85%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.92%)
BR100 4,894 Decreased By ▼ -121.6 (-2.42%)
BR30 25,301 Decreased By ▼ -828.91 (-3.17%)
KSE100 45,393 Decreased By ▼ -765 (-1.66%)
KSE30 18,917 Decreased By ▼ -390.81 (-2.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tech shares tumble amid revived fears of inflation

  • A Fed report said activity in the American economy expanded only "modestly" and job gains were slow in recent weeks, but firms are becoming more upbeat about their prospects as Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out nationwide.
AFP 04 Mar 2021

NEW YORK: Tech shares had another ugly session on Wall Street Wednesday following disappointing US economic data and amid ongoing worries over rising Treasury yields.

New data showed lackluster services sector activity and private-sector job growth that lagged expectations in February.

Investors are also keeping an eye on US Treasury yields, which resumed an upward climb, a warning sign of inflation concerns that revived fears the Federal Reserve will move to raise interest rates.

Higher yields "put people a little on edge," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.4 percent to close the session at 31,270.09.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.3 percent to 3,819.72, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 2.7 percent to 12,997.75.

Worries about inflation offset the improving outlook for vaccinations after US regulators approved Johnson & Johnson's vaccine and President Joe Biden said there would be sufficient supply for all American adults by the end of May.

A Fed report said activity in the American economy expanded only "modestly" and job gains were slow in recent weeks, but firms are becoming more upbeat about their prospects as Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out nationwide.

Among individual stocks, Las Vegas Sands rose 1.3 percent after reaching an agreement to sell the Venetian Resort and other Las Vegas assets for $6.3 billion to a group of investors managed by Apollo Global Management.

Lyft surged 8.3 percent after the ride-hailing company described improving demand in February, including its best week for volume since March 2020.

S&P 500 US Treasury yields WallStreet Technology shares in Asia data showed

Tech shares tumble amid revived fears of inflation

PSX benchmark Index bleeds after ‘shocking’ upset at Senate Elections

UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup

Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength

Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR

PM to seek vote of confidence from parliament after Senate defeat

PM Khan to open 14th ECO Summit virtually today

Hafeez humbled by Gilani: rejected votes exceed victory margin

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

US private payrolls rise modestly, worker shortages emerging

In upset for PTI, PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani wins Senate seat from Islamabad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters