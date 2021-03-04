ANL 33.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.1%)
ASC 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.91%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.92%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.66%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.85%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.71%)
DGKC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.91%)
EPCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.14%)
FCCL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.13%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.89%)
HASCOL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.21%)
HUBC 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.17%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.93%)
JSCL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.61%)
LOTCHEM 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.3%)
PAEL 36.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-4.36%)
PIBTL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.36%)
POWER 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.21%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.29%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.1%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.46%)
TRG 143.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.99 (-2.7%)
UNITY 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.85%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.92%)
BR100 4,894 Decreased By ▼ -121.6 (-2.42%)
BR30 25,301 Decreased By ▼ -828.91 (-3.17%)
KSE100 45,393 Decreased By ▼ -765 (-1.66%)
KSE30 18,917 Decreased By ▼ -390.81 (-2.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Chelsea survive early red card to defeat Atletico in Women's Champions League

  • City are now on a nine-match winning streak in all competitions.
AFP 04 Mar 2021

PARIS: Chelsea defeated Atletico Madrid 2-0 in the Women's Champions League last 16 first leg on Wednesday despite being a player short for 75 minutes while also seeing their Spanish visitors miss two penalties.

A Maren Mjelde penalty in the 59th minute and a strike from Fran Kirby five minutes later gave the Londoners a fighting chance of making the quarter-finals.

However, they were indebted to their German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger who kept out penalties from Deyna Castellanos in the 15th minute and Merel van Dongen, 10 minutes from time.

Atletico's first penalty had been awarded after Rasheedat Ajibade was brought down by Sophie Ingle.

The Chelsea star was red-carded for her troubles.

Manchester City took a decisive lead in their tie against Fiorentina with a dominant 3-0 victory.

Lauren Hemp and Ellen White scored inside the opening four minutes with substitute Sam Mewis heading home a third in the closing minutes.

City are now on a nine-match winning streak in all competitions.

Jenni Hermoso's hat-trick -- her first in the competition since August 2011 -- ensured a useful advantage for 2019 runners-up Barcelona against 2003 finalists Fortuna Hjorring in a 4-0 win.

Captain Alexia Putellas added the fourth goal for Barcelona with eight minutes remaining. Defending five-time champions Lyon play the first leg of their last-16 tie on Thursday at home to Brondby of Denmark.

Atletico madrid Chelsea Merel van Dongen Deyna Castellanos Women's Champions League

Chelsea survive early red card to defeat Atletico in Women's Champions League

PSX benchmark Index bleeds after ‘shocking’ upset at Senate Elections

UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup

Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength

Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR

PM to seek vote of confidence from parliament after Senate defeat

PM Khan to open 14th ECO Summit virtually today

Hafeez humbled by Gilani: rejected votes exceed victory margin

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

US private payrolls rise modestly, worker shortages emerging

In upset for PTI, PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani wins Senate seat from Islamabad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters