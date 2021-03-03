NAB okays inquiry against Shahbaz Sharif; closing inquiry against Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday accorded approval of conducting inquiry against former Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

On the other hand NAB executive meeting ordered to close inquiry against former finance minister Ishaq Dar owing to absence of evidence and review the closure of Rooselvelt Hotel, New York.

The EBM reviewed the closure of Roosevelt hotel, New York after hundred years of operation and decided to review the TORs (Terms of Reference) of the committee which was constituted by the government in this regard.

A meeting of National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Executive Board Meeting presided over by Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal approved filing of two corruption references against different personalities.

The EBM accorded approval of filing corruption reference against Imtaiz Inayat Elahi, former Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and others on the allegations of allotting two canceled commercial plots by misusing his authority which inflicted Rs 200 million losses to the national exchequer.

EBM accorded approval of filing corruption reference against Liaquat Ali Khan , former Director General Parks and Horitculture, Karachi Municipal Corporation and others on the accusations of allotting a plot reserved for welfare activities to illegally which inflicted heavy losses to national exchequer.

In total, the EBM accorded approval of conducting eight inquiries against various personalities including against Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, former Chief Minister Punjab, and others, Riaz Lal G and others, Ali Sher Mehsood former member NHA, and others, Malik Ahmed Khan, (CEO) Chief Executive Officer, Public Private Partnership Authority and others, officers/officials of Rawalpindi Development Authority, Asadullah Faiz, Joint Secretary Ministry, Health Ministry, officers/ officials of Small Dams Organisation and others, Management and others of National Food Security and Research, and investigation against the officers/ officials of CDA would also be conducted.

The EBM decided to refer the investigations against officers and officials and others of NADRA to Interior Ministry, sending two cases to CDA , cases against officers/officials of National Highways to Ministry of Communication for further action.

The EBM ordered to close the inquiries against Ishaq Dar, former Finance Minister, Chairman FBR and others, officers/officials of Irrigation department and Nasir Mehmood Abbasi owing to absence of evidence.