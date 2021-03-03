ANL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
ASC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.22%)
ASL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
DGKC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.63%)
EPCL 51.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.88%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.69%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.04%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
MLCF 47.59 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
PAEL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.23%)
PIBTL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PPL 90.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.31%)
PTC 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (6.53%)
TRG 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 30.84 (0.62%)
BR30 26,130 Increased By ▲ 297.73 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 71.8 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC declares, it can't disqualify Vawda after his resignation from NA seat

  • The court further said that there were consequences of submission of false statement by somebody, under the judgment of Supreme Court of Pakistan.
APP 03 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday declared that it could not disqualify Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda after his resignation from National Assembly seat.

The court, however, directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide the matter of false affidavit submitted by Vawda along with his nomination papers pertaining to dual nationality. The order stated that the minister had apparently submitted affidavit to ECP comprising the false statement regarding his dual nationality.

The court further said that there were consequences of submission of false statement by somebody, under the judgment of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC announced the 13 pages verdict which was reserved earlier after listening arguments from both sides at large in case challenging the qualification of Faisal Vawda.

Earlier, Faisal Vawda appeared before the IHC bench and his lawyer informed the court that the minister had submitted resignation to Speaker National Assembly. He pleaded that the petition had become ineffective after the resignation of his client from National Assembly seat and prayed the court to dispose of the case.

He also submitted a copy of resignation of Faisal Vawda to the court.

The petitioner's counsel Barrister Jahangir Jadoon objected over the stance and stated that one remained a member of the Parliament until his resignation was accepted by the authority concerned.

He further contended that Faisal Vawda had resigned from the post after casting vote in senate elections and when he was also a candidate in the polls. Jadoon argued that several members of the assembly had resigned from their seats and joined the parliament again in the past.

He alleged that Faisal Vawda had hid information pertaining to his dual nationality from ECP and, therefore, he was neither remain 'Sadiq nor Ameen' under article 62 and 63 of the Constitution. Jahangir Jadoon argued that Faisal Vawda was a US national until his nomination papers were accepted by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He said that Vawda had surrendered dual nationality on June 25, while scrutiny of his documents by ECP was completed on June 18.

After listening arguments, the court reserved its judgment on the case and later issued a thirteen pages decision in evening.

It may be mentioned here that on February 23, a tribunal of the Sindh High Court (SHC) declared Vawda eligible to participate in the Senate polls. The decision was announced by the court while hearing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Qadir Khan Mandokhail’s appeal against approval of Vawda's nomination papers for the polls.

Faisal Vawda IHC ECP

IHC declares, it can't disqualify Vawda after his resignation from NA seat

Senate elections: ECP's monitoring cell receives complaints from Balochistan Assembly

PM Imran casts vote for Senate elections

Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro

Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June

Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes

Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters