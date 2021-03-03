Technological transformation vital for agriculture development: Imam

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam here on Wednesday said that technological transformation in agriculture sector was vital in order to attain sustainable agriculture growth and economic development of the country.

Addressing a ceremony held at National Agriculture Research Center to demonstrate the mechanical pruner, he said that conventional agricultural practice were labor intensive, time consuming , low yielding and increased post harvest losses.

He said that agriculture sector development was also perquisite for socio-economic development and social prosperity and called upon the agricultural scientists, researchers and farmers for persuading technological transformation in farming sector.

Imam was of the view that local farmers were slow in technology adoption as compare to the neighboring countries. He said that PARC interventions in technological transformation was laudable as it introduced innovative solutions in different fields.

Director General NARC Engineer Shamimul Sibtain Shah while briefing about the pruner said that it was a single arm pruner, having five saw disc cutters on it. The pruner machine mounted on an 85-hp tractor and it was delivered to Agricultural Engineering Institute, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PARC Dr Muhammad Azeem highlighted the importance of machine and said that this mechanical pruner was very useful for managing and training the orchard canopies. The unproductive branches were pruned so new branches start to grow on time, which will bring more fruit next season.