ANL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
ASC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.22%)
ASL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
DGKC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.63%)
EPCL 51.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.88%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.69%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.04%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
MLCF 47.59 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
PAEL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.23%)
PIBTL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PPL 90.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.31%)
PTC 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (6.53%)
TRG 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 30.84 (0.62%)
BR30 26,130 Increased By ▲ 297.73 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 71.8 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

AJK president seeks ulema's help in strengthening Pakistan

  • The AJK president paid tributes to Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith Pakistan Chief Prof Sajid Mir for his services for the country and nation.
APP 03 Mar 2021

MIRPUR [AJK]: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday sought ulema, mushaikh and religious parties assistance for strengthening Pakistan as they did during the independence movement.

He expressed these views during separate meetings with the chief of Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith Azad Kashmir Danial Shahab Madni and Chairman of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Ulema-e-Mushaikh Council Maulana Obaidullah Farooqui in the State metropolis, said a AJK President Office statement.

The state president said we should seek guidance from the teachings and life of the last Prophet Mohammad Peace Be Upon Him in every sphere of life including politics, economy and sociology.

"The Great Prophet Mohammad Peace Be Upon Him through His unprecedented wisdom and unchallenged farsightedness had turned the worst society of his age into the most civilized society in the world and his era is still quoted as a precedence in the world even today," he added.

He regretted that our reluctance to seek guidance from the teachings of Prophet Mohammad Peace Be Upon Him and deviation from the divine principles had left us nowhere and our politics, economy and social values had polluted and decayed. Even today, if we wanted to rise in the world and achieve success in the hereafter, we had to turn to the teachings of the Qur'an and Sunnah.

The AJK president paid tributes to Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith Pakistan Chief Prof Sajid Mir for his services for the country and nation.

During meeting with Maulana Obaidullah Farooqui, Sardar Masood Khan stressed the need for interfaith harmony in the liberated territory, and asked Ulema-o-Mushaikh Council to continue its efforts to maintain unity, harmony and mutual respect among the different schools of thought.

On this occasion, Maulana Obaidullah Farooqui assured the fullest cooperation from ulema and apprised the state president of the public problems of different areas of Mang and Poonch district.

Sardar Masood Khan

AJK president seeks ulema's help in strengthening Pakistan

Senate elections: ECP's monitoring cell receives complaints from Balochistan Assembly

PM Imran casts vote for Senate elections

Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro

Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June

Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes

Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters