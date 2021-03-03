Sports
Alexander Zverev knocked out of Rotterdam ATP by Bublik
- German Zverev was seeded third in the tournament but was surprised by 43rd-ranked Bublik in just one hour, 19 minutes.
ROTTERDAM: World number seven Alexander Zverev was dumped out of the Rotterdam ATP in the first round by Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik on Wednesday in a shock straight sets 7-5, 6-3 defeat.
German Zverev was seeded third in the tournament but was surprised by 43rd-ranked Bublik in just one hour, 19 minutes.
Bublik, who reached the final of last week's tournament in Singapore, will face Tommy Paul in the second round after the American defeated Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 7-6 (9/7).
Top seed Daniil Medvedev is in action on Wednesday against Dusan Lajovic, while Andy Murray continues his comeback attempt with a second round match against fourth seed Andrey Rublev.
