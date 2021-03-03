Juventus sign McKennie on permanent deal

Juventus have turned United States midfielder Weston McKennie's loan from German club Schalke 04 into a permanent move, the Serie A champions said on Wednesday.

The Turin-based club have exercised their right to sign the 22-year-old until 2025 for 18.5 million euros ($22.28 million).

McKennie, capped 21 times by the US, joined Juventus on loan last summer, three years after making his professional debut with Schalke's first team.

Juventus, third in the standings, face seventh-placed Lazio on Saturday.