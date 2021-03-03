ANL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
ASC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.22%)
ASL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
DGKC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.63%)
EPCL 51.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.88%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.69%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.04%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
MLCF 47.59 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
PAEL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.23%)
PIBTL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PPL 90.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.31%)
PTC 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (6.53%)
TRG 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 30.84 (0.62%)
BR30 26,130 Increased By ▲ 297.73 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 71.8 (0.37%)
US NYMEX natgas average daily futures fall, options rise in February

  • For the month, futures ADV was 575,167 contracts, down 9.1% from a year ago. Futures ADV hit a monthly record of 677,112 contracts in November 2018.
  • Year to date, futures ADV was 496,290, down 15.3% from the same period a year earlier. That, however, keeps futures ADV on track to top the annual record of 477,468 contracts in 2020.
Reuters 03 Mar 2021

Average daily volume (ADV) in US natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell in February from a year earlier, while options rose, according to data from CME Group Inc, which owns the NYMEX.

For the month, futures ADV was 575,167 contracts, down 9.1% from a year ago. Futures ADV hit a monthly record of 677,112 contracts in November 2018.

Year to date, futures ADV was 496,290, down 15.3% from the same period a year earlier. That, however, keeps futures ADV on track to top the annual record of 477,468 contracts in 2020.

Financially settled European-style options ADV, meanwhile, rose to 148,684 in February, up 29.4% from a year earlier. Options ADV hit a monthly record of 200,736 in January 2018.

Year to date, financially settled European-style options ADV was 126,648, up 13.7% from the prior year. That keeps options ADV on track to top the annual record of 112,763 contracts in 2017.

US natural gas futures NYMEX Average daily volume New York Mercantile Exchange

