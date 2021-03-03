US NYMEX natgas average daily futures fall, options rise in February
Average daily volume (ADV) in US natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell in February from a year earlier, while options rose, according to data from CME Group Inc, which owns the NYMEX.
For the month, futures ADV was 575,167 contracts, down 9.1% from a year ago. Futures ADV hit a monthly record of 677,112 contracts in November 2018.
Year to date, futures ADV was 496,290, down 15.3% from the same period a year earlier. That, however, keeps futures ADV on track to top the annual record of 477,468 contracts in 2020.
Financially settled European-style options ADV, meanwhile, rose to 148,684 in February, up 29.4% from a year earlier. Options ADV hit a monthly record of 200,736 in January 2018.
Year to date, financially settled European-style options ADV was 126,648, up 13.7% from the prior year. That keeps options ADV on track to top the annual record of 112,763 contracts in 2017.