ANL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
ASC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.22%)
ASL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
DGKC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.63%)
EPCL 51.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.88%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.69%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.04%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
MLCF 47.59 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
PAEL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.23%)
PIBTL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PPL 90.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.31%)
PTC 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (6.53%)
TRG 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 30.84 (0.62%)
BR30 26,130 Increased By ▲ 297.73 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 71.8 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Britain slashes 2021 growth in virus-fighting budget

  • Sunak warned parliament that the "coronavirus has done and is still doing profound damage".
AFP 03 Mar 2021

LONDON: Britain on Wednesday sharply cut the growth forecast of its virus-ravaged economy, warning the pandemic was still causing "profound damage" in an annual budget centred on safeguarding businesses and jobs.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak said the economy would expand by 4.0 percent this year, down from the Conservative government's previous estimate of 5.5 percent growth but still better than the double-digit contraction of 2020.

Sunak warned parliament that the "coronavirus has done and is still doing profound damage".

"Our economy has shrunk by 10 percent -- the largest fall in over 300 years," he said.

"Our borrowing is the highest it has been outside of wartime."

Sunak said tax on company profits would be hiked to 25 percent in 2023 from 19 percent currently.

It comes as the state's emergency support package totals £407 billion ($568 billion, 471 billion euros), resulting in surging government debt.

Britain is the worst-hit country in Europe with more than 120,000 Covid deaths and four million cases.

But its economic recovery hopes have been boosted by its rapid vaccination programme that has seen millions of adults receive a jab.

England's third lockdown will start to be lifted from Monday, with the reopening of schools, followed by non-essential shops and hospitality in the coming months.

"It's going to take this country -- and the whole world -- a long time to recover from this extraordinary economic situation. But we will recover," Sunak said.

He said gross domestic product was expected to expand by 7.3 percent next year, which marked an upgrade from the prior guidance of 6.6 percent.

Sunak said that even after tax on company profits is hiked significantly, "the UK will still have the lowest corporation tax rate in the G7 bloc of wealthy nations.

"Lower than the United States, Canada, Italy, Japan, Germany and France," he insisted.

On the eve of the budget, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that it would extend its furlough scheme paying the bulk of wages for millions of private-sector workers.

The multi-billion-pound furlough extension is until the end of September, five months longer than planned.

The budget also confirmed the launch of an Infrastructure Bank with £12 billion in capital.

The lender will be formed to finance projects in the green economy, focusing on areas such as carbon capture and renewable energy.

The economy tanked in 2020 because of the impact of the pandemic, with activity also hampered by turmoil ahead of Britain's eventual exit from the European Union.

Reflecting the problems, UK unemployment has shot up to a five-year high of 5.1 percent.

Coronavirus Rishi Sunak Britain pandemic economy virus fighting budget

Britain slashes 2021 growth in virus-fighting budget

Senate elections: ECP's monitoring cell receives complaints from Balochistan Assembly

PM Imran casts vote for Senate elections

Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro

Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June

Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes

Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters