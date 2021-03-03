Business & Finance
Mexico sets out new terms of Braskem gas supply contract
03 Mar 2021
MEXICO CITY: Mexican state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) will only be required to supply natural gas to Brazil's Braskem Idesa (BI) until 2024 under the terms of a new accord agreed late last month, Pemex Chief Executive Octavio Romero said on Wednesday.
