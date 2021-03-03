ANL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
ASC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.22%)
ASL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
DGKC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.63%)
EPCL 51.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.88%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.69%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.04%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
MLCF 47.59 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
PAEL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.23%)
PIBTL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PPL 90.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.31%)
PTC 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (6.53%)
TRG 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 30.84 (0.62%)
BR30 26,130 Increased By ▲ 297.73 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 71.8 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Survey shows weaker than expected US private hiring in February

  • Among service sectors, trade, transportation and utilities added the most jobs, followed by education and health, and then leisure and hospitality, which has been particularly hard-hit during the pandemic.
AFP 03 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: Private employers added fewer jobs than expected last month in the United States, a survey said on Wednesday, underscoring the economy's continued struggle to recover from mass layoffs caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Payroll services firm ADP reported private employment rose by 117,000 in February, less than analysts had expected and a potentially worrying sign for the government's employment report for the month, which is due out later in the week.

The service sector, which has struggled to cope with restrictions intended to stop Covid-19 from spreading, accounted for all of the hiring gains, while the goods-produce sector actually saw employment decline by 14,000, fueled by layoffs in manufacturing.

"The labor market remains far from complete recovery but job growth in continuing. The pace will pick up as more and more people are vaccinated and the economy moves closer to a fuller reopening," Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics said.

Midsized firms with between 50 and 499 employees saw the most new positions added with 57,000, while small- and large-sized firms both added around 30,000.

Among service sectors, trade, transportation and utilities added the most jobs, followed by education and health, and then leisure and hospitality, which has been particularly hard-hit during the pandemic.

The ADP report is seen as a preview of the Labor Department's monthly employment data set for release on Friday, which will take into account both public and private sector employment.

Total payrolls rose by only 43,000 in January, while the unemployment rate dropped to 6.3 percent. Analysts forecast stronger payroll growth of 200,000 in February, while the unemployment rate remains the same.

US private hiring private employment

Survey shows weaker than expected US private hiring in February

Senate elections: ECP's monitoring cell receives complaints from Balochistan Assembly

PM Imran casts vote for Senate elections

Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro

Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June

Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes

Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters