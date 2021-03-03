World
Moody's sees no fast improvement to UK budget position
LONDON: British finance minister Rishi Sunak's budget statement on Wednesday did not point to a rapid improvement of the country's fiscal position, credit ratings agency Moody's said.
"As expected at this stage of the crisis, the budget statement provides only limited visibility on the government's medium-term fiscal strategy," Moody's lead sovereign analyst for the UK, Evan Wohlmann, said.
"That said, the statement confirms our view that the broad deterioration in the UK's fiscal position stemming from the pandemic will not be rapidly reversed," he added.
