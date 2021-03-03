Pakistan willing to train Qatar armed forces: Zobaida Jalal

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Production, Zobaida Jalal has said Qatar is a confident and trustworthy friend of Pakistan and our military institutions are open for Qatari Armed Forces to avail maximum training facilities.

Talking to Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Islamabad, she said Pakistan and Qatar need to work closely to further extend bilateral cooperation beyond the economic domain to defence, military exercises, training of personnel and joint ventures.

The Qatari ambassador reassured his government’s commitment to fully cooperate with Pakistan and its people to further expand bilateral ties between the two countries.