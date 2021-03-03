Pakistan
Pakistan transforming geographical political priorities into economic priorities: FM
- The Foreign Minister said economic diplomacy is not just about increasing domestic exports but it is a comprehensive strategy to improve the economy.
03 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan is transforming its geographical political priorities into geographical economic priorities.
Chairing a virtual meeting of Pakistani Ambassadors to European countries on economic diplomacy on Wednesday, he said that economic indicators are showing improvement.
The Foreign Minister said economic diplomacy is not just about increasing domestic exports but it is a comprehensive strategy to improve the economy.
He expressed the pleasure that our embassies are using all their capabilities in terms of economic diplomacy and positive results are emerging.
