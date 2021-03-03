ANL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
ASC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.22%)
ASL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
DGKC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.63%)
EPCL 51.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.88%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.69%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.04%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
MLCF 47.59 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
PAEL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.23%)
PIBTL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PPL 90.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.31%)
PTC 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (6.53%)
TRG 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 30.84 (0.62%)
BR30 26,130 Increased By ▲ 297.73 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 71.8 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President stresses tech-based auditing system for improved financial management

  • He added that it was essential to computerize the entire audit processes aiming to bring transparency and eliminate corruption.
APP 03 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday asked the Department of Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP) to strengthen the auditing mechanism by using technology and best international practices to improve service delivery and financial management.

The President underscored the need for designing special training modules and a well-structured training programme for the officials of DAGP to enhance the capacity and efficiency of the organization.

He stated this while chairing a briefing given by the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) Javaid Jehangir, on reforms being undertaken by the DAGP here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President stressed the need for augmenting the culture of professionalism and ensuring better governance, improved transparency and accountability through effective internal control regime within the DAGP.

He added that it was essential to computerize the entire audit processes aiming to bring transparency and eliminate corruption.

The President asked the DAGP to develop timelines so as to implement the reforms process timely.

The AGP briefed the meeting about the reforms process being undertaken by his organization.

He highlighted the initiatives taken by DAGP to conduct improved audit and enhance accountability and ensure fiscal transparency in the governmental organizations.

The meeting was attended by Adviser to the PM for Institutional Reforms and Austerity of Pakistan Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Auditor General of Pakistan Javaid Jehangir, Additional Auditor General of Pakistan Farrukh Hamidi and Senior Joint Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Aamer Mahmood Hussain.

Arif Alvi

President stresses tech-based auditing system for improved financial management

Senate elections: ECP's monitoring cell receives complaints from Balochistan Assembly

PM Imran casts vote for Senate elections

Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro

Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June

Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes

Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters