ANL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
ASC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.22%)
ASL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
DGKC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.63%)
EPCL 51.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.88%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.69%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.04%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
MLCF 47.59 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
PAEL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.23%)
PIBTL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PPL 90.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.31%)
PTC 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (6.53%)
TRG 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 30.84 (0.62%)
BR30 26,130 Increased By ▲ 297.73 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 71.8 (0.37%)
UK gilt yields extend rise as govt unveils more borrowing

  • Britain's 30-year yields rose almost 10 basis points on the day to 1.33% while 10-year yields were up 7 basis points to 0.76%.
  • UK equities remained broadly unchanged during Sunak's speech with the domestically focused FTSE 250 index holding on to gains and the FTSE 100 easing just slightly.
Reuters 03 Mar 2021

Yields on longer-dated British government bonds rose on Wednesday as finance minister Rishi Sunak unveiled new support measures to support the economy through the COVID-19 crisis and forecasts showed growth may recover earlier than expected.

The government will borrow significantly more in the coming financial year than thought just a few months ago, according to new forecasts and will return to its pre-pandemic size in mid-2022, six months earlier than previously forecast, Sunak said.

Britain's 30-year yields rose almost 10 basis points on the day to 1.33% while 10-year yields were up 7 basis points to 0.76%.

UK equities remained broadly unchanged during Sunak's speech with the domestically focused FTSE 250 index holding on to gains and the FTSE 100 easing just slightly.

At 1317 GMT, the indexes were up 1.1% and 0.6% respectively

The pound was steady around the $1.40 mark and was 0.3% higher against the euro on the day.

