Court adjourns railways land allotment reference till March 30
03 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for arguments on acquittal plea of a co-accused in illegal allotment of railways land reference.
AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the graft reference filed by NAB against Lt. Gen (R) Saeed u Zaman Zafar, Lt. Gen (R) Javed Ashraf Qazi and others.
During hearing, the NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed submitted comments in Javed Ashraf's acquittal plea and prayed the court to grant time for arguments in acquittal plea of accused Waseem Aslam. The hearing was adjourned till March 30, due to lawyers' strike.
