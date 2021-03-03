ANL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
ASC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.22%)
ASL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
DGKC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.63%)
EPCL 51.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.88%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.69%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.04%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
MLCF 47.59 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
PAEL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.23%)
PIBTL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PPL 90.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.31%)
PTC 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (6.53%)
TRG 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 30.84 (0.62%)
BR30 26,130 Increased By ▲ 297.73 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 71.8 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Namibia moves to curb mining speculators, boost local ownership

  • Mines and Energy Minister Tom Alweendo told Reuters that effective April 1, Namibian mining exploration license holders will be required by law to retain at least a 15% stake.
  • The ministerial decree is the latest attempt by the world's fourth-largest uranium producer to boost local participation in mining, a key contributor to the economy.
Reuters 03 Mar 2021

WINDHOEK: Diamond and uranium producer Namibia said on Wednesday that locals who own mineral exploration licenses will no longer be able to sell out to foreigners, in a move aimed at curtailing speculation in the sector.

Mines and Energy Minister Tom Alweendo told Reuters that effective April 1, Namibian mining exploration license holders will be required by law to retain at least a 15% stake.

"For a Namibian to sell their entire stake in an exploration license means they are not interested in mining but just want to make money," Alweendo said in a telephone interview.

"I don't want Namibians to say that they have not been given opportunities."

Chamber of Mines CEO Veston Malango said the new policy would not affect any foreign companies' exploration licenses.

The ministerial decree is the latest attempt by the world's fourth-largest uranium producer to boost local participation in mining, a key contributor to the economy.

Namibia used to require companies seeking new exploration licenses to have a 20% Black Namibian representation in management.

Critics said the policy threatened Namibia's ability to attract foreign investment, and it was scrapped in late 2018.

Namibia dropped 33 places in a global Policy Perception Index and fell from first in Africa in 2019 to fifth in 2020, a Fraser Institute survey of mining companies found, due to concerns about skills, regulatory inconsistencies, and infrastructure.

Namibia's mining industry has been hit hard by the global pandemic and economic slowdown.

According to the Bank of Namibia (BoN), diamond output was down 14.7% in real terms in 2020. Diamond output is projected to grow 2.8% in 2021 and 16.9% next year.

The uranium mining sector contracted by 5.2% in 2020, the central bank said, but is expected to expand by 8.5% this year and 5.7% in 2022.

Namibia Diamond and uranium producer Mines and Energy Minister Tom Alweendo mineral exploration exploration licenses Bank of Namibia

Namibia moves to curb mining speculators, boost local ownership

Senate elections: ECP's monitoring cell receives complaints from Balochistan Assembly

PM Imran casts vote for Senate elections

Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro

Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June

Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes

Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters