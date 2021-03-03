Pakistan
Bangash assures resolution of pensioners' problems
- He said that all the demands and concerns of pensioners would be considered and steps would be taken to address their issues.
03 Mar 2021
PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash accompanied by MPAs Pir Musawir Ghazi and Fakhar Jehan Wednesday visited camp of protesting pensioners and assured them resolution of problems on basis of priority.
CM aide said that a ten-member committee has been tasked to prepare and submit a report relating to demands of pensioners. He said that committee would submit report to provincial finance minister in thirty days.
He said that all the demands and concerns of pensioners would be considered and steps would be taken to address their issues.
He said that government respects senior citizens due to their services and age adding their rights would be protected and considered properly.
In upset for PTI, PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani wins Senate seat from Islamabad
Bangash assures resolution of pensioners' problems
Senate elections: ECP's monitoring cell receives complaints from Balochistan Assembly
PM Imran casts vote for Senate elections
Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification
Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro
Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June
Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes
Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?
Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike
PSM LoI to be published at the end of month
Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support
Read more stories
Comments