Federal Govt to oppose Justice Isa's plea for live coverage : AAG

  • The hearing of case was adjourned until Monday.
APP Updated 03 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Additional Attorney General (AAG) Aamir Rehman on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that the Federal Government would oppose Justice Qazi Faez Isa's request for live broadcast of the review petition proceedings.

A ten-member SC larger bench, comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Aminuddin Khan, heard the review petition, seeking removal of paragraphs 2 to 11 of the June 19, 2020 verdict.

On June 19, 2020, seven judges of a 10-member bench had quashed a presidential reference against Justice Faez Isa and ordered Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to conduct an inquiry into the judge’s family members’ foreign assets and submit a report to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

During the course of proceedings, the court issued notices to the Federal Government on the request of Justice Faez Isa regarding live broadcast of its proceedings and Justice Isa's review petition.

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah said that technology should be welcomed to further ensure transparency in the judicial system. Technology had played a great role in improving and ensuring transparency in the system, he added.

He said that cameras had also been installed at premises of the district courts for overall supervision.

Justice Isa, while arguing his case, said the live coverage was beneficial for educating people and bringing more discipline besides improving quality of the judicial system.

Upon this, Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that consultation was required for live broadcast of case proceedings and added the original case was for review petition against June 19, 2020 order.

The hearing of case was adjourned until Monday.

