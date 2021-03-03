Islamabad Dialogue pioneer initiative of NSD to gather valuable experts: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division (NSD) Dr Moeed Yusuf Wednesday said Islamabad Dialogue was a pioneer initiative of the NSD to gather outstanding global experts under one platform.

In a tweet, the SAPM said, “[I am] looking forward to hosting Islamabad Dialogue alongside a stellar cast of think tanks on our Advisory Board - a pioneer initiative of NSD spotlighting conversations essential to the future of our holistic national security vision encompassing traditional, economic, and human security.”

The National Security Division of Pakistan was organising Islamabad Dialogue, Pakistan’s premier forum that would bring together global and local intelligentsia to generate ideas shaping the future.

The dialogue was being held in collaboration with National Defence University’ Institute for Strategic Studies, Research & Analysis (ISSRA NDU), the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) and Center for Aerospace and Strategic Studies (CASS).

Over 200 research experts and more than 100 policy experts and practitioners would mull over different ideas and strategies to reshape policy discourse around the globe during the two-day dialogue to be held from March 17 to March 18 under the theme “Together For Ideas”.