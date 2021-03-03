PM's struggle for transparency in elections to bury politics of corruption: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had made historic struggle for transparency in elections which will bury the politics of corruption and dishonesty.

In a reaction to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's statement, he said there were many reasons for a "Parchi chairman" to feel shame, but it was not possible for shameless people.

He said an attempts to become a democrat by sitting on the legacy of corruption, fraud, dishonesty and looting has failed miserably.

"Protection of corruption was the talent of Yousuf Raza Gilani that is why he was nominated for the Senate," he added.

He said that Gilani was rewarded for saving Asif Zardari's corruption and preventing the recovery of the nation's looted wealth.

He said that instead of the constitution and the court, Gilani preferred the protection of Zardari and his loot and plunder.

"Yousuf Raza Gilani also stole the necklace of the Turkish president's wife given to the flood victims", he said.

He said that Gilani's son was caught doing what is his ancestral profession, adding that Gilani's children have also been involved in big scandals.