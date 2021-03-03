COVID-19 claims 75 lives, infects 1,388 more people

ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 16,648 with 1,163 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,388 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Seventy-five corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 70 of them were under treatment in hospitals and five in their respective quarantines and homes on Tuesday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Out of the total 75 deaths, 27 people had died under treatment on ventilators.

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 20 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 30 percent, Peshawar 15 percent and Lahore 35 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Gujrat 94 percent, Peshawar 37 percent, Lahore 25 percent and Multan 25 percent.

Around 220 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 32,945 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 7,315 in Sindh, 14,339 in Punjab, 6,062 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,934 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 420 in Balochistan, 333 in GB, and 542 in AJK.

Around 554,255 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 583,916 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 10,319, Balochistan 19,076, GB 4,956, ICT 44,690, KP 72,801, Punjab 173,395 and Sindh 258,679.

About 13,013 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,372 perished in Sindh among 19 of them died during past 24 hours. 15 in the hospital and four out of the hospital.

5,441 in Punjab had died with 50 deaths in past 24 hours. 49 occurred in the hospital and one out of the hospital. 2,091 in KP where six of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 501 in ICT, 200 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 306 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 9,055,069 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,995 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.